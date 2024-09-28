18 Must-Have Fall Fashion Staples, According To Women Over 50

As soon as the heady days of summer start to wind down, the sartorially-minded turn their attention to fall fashion . Considered by many (myself included) the most stylish time of year, there’s nothing quite as thrilling as curating a dreamy autumnal closet full of rich textures like corduroy and leather , deep hues likes brown and burgundy and sumptuous, cozy pieces like sturdy wool coats and ultra-plush hats.

Now is the perfect time to start poking around and gathering inspiration to curate a fall fashion clothing wishlist — and while I strongly believe that age is just a number and we should all dress exactly how we want, there’s no denying that there are tried-and-true generational fashion staples.

To find out what women over 50 are wearing in the coming months, we asked the Facebook communities at HuffPost Life and HuffPost Women (along with my mother) for their must-have fall fashion staples, and their answers did not disappoint. Sure, there were jokes about estrogen patches and the fact that women over 50 don’t need sweaters, but responses also include timeless outerwear classics like leather jackets, kicky ankle boots and their favorite cozy knits.

Keep reading to add a few to your shopping list and get excited for crunchy leaves, crisp air and gorgeous clothing.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.