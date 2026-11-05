⚠️ Fall is prime time to control noxious weeds in Huerfano

💰 Save time and money by tackling noxious weeds this fall

This year’s drought followed by heavy fall moisture and flash flooding has kicked off a big flush of noxious weeds across Huerfano County. Seeds have spread downstream, and many problem plants are now quietly getting established for next year.

The county’s Noxious Weed Manager explains that autumn is one of the best times to control certain weeds:

Scotch thistle seedlings are tiny now but can grow over 8 feet tall next summer. Fall treatment means lower herbicide rates and easier cutting.

seedlings are tiny now but can grow over tall next summer. Fall treatment means lower herbicide rates and easier cutting. Cheatgrass (aka “rip-gut brome”) is a winter annual that starts growing now, then dries early and becomes a serious fire risk. It can be grazed as high‑quality forage before seed set, or treated with herbicide while native plants are dormant.

Doing this work in fall can reduce fire danger, protect native plants, and free up your spring and summer.

For help with weed ID and control options, contact the Huerfano County Noxious Weed Department at (719) 738-2420 or [email protected].