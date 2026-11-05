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🛒 Hudsonville Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Roles, Up to $110K
Hudsonville’s retail scene is busy right now, with Meijer hiring across the store and a local auto shop offering a high‑earning service role. Lots of options whether you want flexible part‑time or a full‑time career path.
Curbside Clerk
- Employer: Meijer
- Location: Hudsonville, MI
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about filling online orders and bringing them out to customers’ cars. Good fit if you like staying active, using tech, and keeping customer interactions short but friendly.
Curbside Clerk
- Employer: Meijer
- Location: Hudsonville, MI
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Very similar curbside role with a separate posting. You’ll pick items in store, follow food safety rules, and make pickup smooth and fast for shoppers.
Bakery Team Member
- Employer: Meijer
- Location: Hudsonville, MI
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in the bakery helping customers, stocking baked goods, and keeping displays looking great. Nice if you like a mix of customer service and hands-on work with food.
Overnight Stocking Team Member
- Employer: Meijer
- Location: Hudsonville, MI
- Type: Part-time (overnights)
- Salary: Not listed
Perfect if you like quieter shifts and staying busy. You’ll stock shelves, rotate product, and help keep the store ready for morning shoppers.
Meat Department Team Member
- Employer: Meijer
- Location: Hudsonville, MI
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level role in the meat department with lots of customer interaction. You’ll stock, answer questions, and follow safety and sanitation rules.
Deli Team Member
- Employer: Meijer
- Location: Hudsonville, MI
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help customers at the deli counter, keep cases full, and follow food safety standards. Good for people who like fast-paced, people-facing work.
Meat Cutter
- Employer: Meijer
- Location: Hudsonville, MI
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
More specialized role cutting fresh beef and pork, checking in deliveries, and helping with orders. Best if you already have or want to build meat-cutting skills.
Overnight Produce Team Member
- Employer: Meijer
- Location: Hudsonville, MI
- Type: Part-time (overnights)
- Salary: Not listed
Stock produce at night, move back stock, and keep displays fresh. You’ll be lifting up to 50 lbs and staying on your feet most of the shift.
Receiving Team Member – Early Mornings
- Employer: Meijer
- Location: Hudsonville, MI
- Type: Part-time (early mornings)
- Salary: Not listed
Early-bird role unloading and stocking product, helping keep shelves full and organized. Great if you like to work before the store gets busy and still have the rest of the day free.
Cashier
- Employer: Meijer
- Location: Hudsonville, MI
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll run a register, handle all types of payments, and be the friendly face at checkout. Ideal if you enjoy talking with lots of different people.
Overnight Manager
- Employer: Meijer
- Location: Hudsonville, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead overnight operations, coach team members, and manage staffing, sales, and shrink. Good step if you have retail leadership experience and like working off-peak hours.
Grocery Manager
- Employer: Meijer
- Location: Hudsonville, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run the grocery side of the store: hiring, training, scheduling, and hitting sales and P&L goals. Strong fit for experienced retail leaders who enjoy coaching a team.
Service Team Leader
- Employer: Meijer
- Location: Hudsonville, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-end leadership role focused on customer service, staffing, and keeping the store looking sharp during busy hours. Great if you like being out on the floor with both customers and your team.
Customer Service / Service Advisor
- Employer: ROZEMA'S CAR CARE LLC
- Location: Hudsonville, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $42,000–$110,000 per year (base + commission)
Family-owned auto repair shop looking for a people-focused Service Advisor. Monday–Friday, no weekends, 7:30–5:30, with PTO, health insurance, 401(k) + match, and paid coaching/training—great if you want higher earning potential and steady hours.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application—you can always decide later which offer to take.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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