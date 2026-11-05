🛒 Hudsonville Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Roles, Up to $110K

Hudsonville’s retail scene is busy right now, with Meijer hiring across the store and a local auto shop offering a high‑earning service role. Lots of options whether you want flexible part‑time or a full‑time career path.

Employer: Meijer

Meijer Location: Hudsonville, MI

Hudsonville, MI Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about filling online orders and bringing them out to customers’ cars. Good fit if you like staying active, using tech, and keeping customer interactions short but friendly.

Employer: Meijer

Meijer Location: Hudsonville, MI

Hudsonville, MI Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Very similar curbside role with a separate posting. You’ll pick items in store, follow food safety rules, and make pickup smooth and fast for shoppers.

Employer: Meijer

Meijer Location: Hudsonville, MI

Hudsonville, MI Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the bakery helping customers, stocking baked goods, and keeping displays looking great. Nice if you like a mix of customer service and hands-on work with food.

Employer: Meijer

Meijer Location: Hudsonville, MI

Hudsonville, MI Type: Part-time (overnights)

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you like quieter shifts and staying busy. You’ll stock shelves, rotate product, and help keep the store ready for morning shoppers.

Employer: Meijer

Meijer Location: Hudsonville, MI

Hudsonville, MI Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role in the meat department with lots of customer interaction. You’ll stock, answer questions, and follow safety and sanitation rules.

Employer: Meijer

Meijer Location: Hudsonville, MI

Hudsonville, MI Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers at the deli counter, keep cases full, and follow food safety standards. Good for people who like fast-paced, people-facing work.

Employer: Meijer

Meijer Location: Hudsonville, MI

Hudsonville, MI Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

More specialized role cutting fresh beef and pork, checking in deliveries, and helping with orders. Best if you already have or want to build meat-cutting skills.

Employer: Meijer

Meijer Location: Hudsonville, MI

Hudsonville, MI Type: Part-time (overnights)

Salary: Not listed

Stock produce at night, move back stock, and keep displays fresh. You’ll be lifting up to 50 lbs and staying on your feet most of the shift.

Employer: Meijer

Meijer Location: Hudsonville, MI

Hudsonville, MI Type: Part-time (early mornings)

Salary: Not listed

Early-bird role unloading and stocking product, helping keep shelves full and organized. Great if you like to work before the store gets busy and still have the rest of the day free.

Employer: Meijer

Meijer Location: Hudsonville, MI

Hudsonville, MI Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll run a register, handle all types of payments, and be the friendly face at checkout. Ideal if you enjoy talking with lots of different people.

Employer: Meijer

Meijer Location: Hudsonville, MI

Hudsonville, MI Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead overnight operations, coach team members, and manage staffing, sales, and shrink. Good step if you have retail leadership experience and like working off-peak hours.

Employer: Meijer

Meijer Location: Hudsonville, MI

Hudsonville, MI Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the grocery side of the store: hiring, training, scheduling, and hitting sales and P&L goals. Strong fit for experienced retail leaders who enjoy coaching a team.

Employer: Meijer

Meijer Location: Hudsonville, MI

Hudsonville, MI Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-end leadership role focused on customer service, staffing, and keeping the store looking sharp during busy hours. Great if you like being out on the floor with both customers and your team.

Employer: ROZEMA'S CAR CARE LLC

Location: Hudsonville, MI

Hudsonville, MI Type: Full-time

Salary: $42,000–$110,000 per year (base + commission)

Family-owned auto repair shop looking for a people-focused Service Advisor. Monday–Friday, no weekends, 7:30–5:30, with PTO, health insurance, 401(k) + match, and paid coaching/training—great if you want higher earning potential and steady hours.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application—you can always decide later which offer to take.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.