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🏭 Hudsonville, MI Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Hudsonville’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like hands-on electrical and panel work. If you’re good with tools and schematics, these roles are worth a look.
Panel Builder Assembler Level 3
- Employer: APEX Controls
- Location: Hudsonville, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the build of complex industrial control panels that power automation systems across North America. This senior role is great if you have 4+ years of panel building experience, strong troubleshooting skills, and want to mentor junior assemblers while earning competitive pay with 100% employer-paid health, dental, and vision, 401(k) with profit sharing, and solid PTO.
Electrical Assembly I
- Employer: ESPEC North America
- Location: Hudsonville, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Hours: Mon–Thu, 6:00am–4:30pm, Friday OT as needed
- Pay: $20.10–$21.56 per hour
Entry-level friendly role building heaters and mounting electrical components in a clean manufacturing environment. You get a 4-day work week, no mandatory weekends, and chances to move up if you’re solid with hand tools, can read schematics, and like steady, physical work.
Electrical Assembler Level 2
- Employer: APEX Controls
- Location: Hudsonville, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Perfect if you have 2+ years of electrical assembly or panel building and are ready for more complex, independent work. You’ll wire industrial control panels, help with testing, and even mentor newer assemblers, with the same strong APEX perks: competitive pay, 100% employer-paid health, dental, vision, 401(k) with profit sharing, PTO, and growth paths.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related openings or room to grow into the next level.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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