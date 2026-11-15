Hudson’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping customers and staying on your feet. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Fleet Farm

Fleet Farm Location: Hudson, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work across the sales floor, keep shelves stocked, help with price changes, and jump on a register when it gets busy. Good fit if you’re friendly, can lift up to 50 lbs, and don’t mind a flexible schedule with nights, weekends, and holidays.

Alternate posting: Same role on Indeed

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Location: 2208 Webster St, Hudson, WI 54016 (Store #703244)

(Store #703244) Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.68/hour

Mix and tint paint to customer specs, help shoppers in English and Spanish, and keep the store stocked and tidy. You’ll be on your feet, lifting up to 70 lbs at times, and may help with deliveries and evening/weekend shifts.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are where you can ask for the schedule and details you need.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.