Hudson’s industrial side is busy right now—especially for folks who like hands-on work and steady hours. If you’re into machines, night shifts, or flexible warehouse schedules, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Croix Gear

Croix Gear Location: Hudson, WI

Type: Full-time

Shift: Monday–Friday, 6:00 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., no weekends

Run CNC lathes, read blueprints, and inspect precision parts in a clean, safety-focused shop. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and on-the-job training for people with at least 1 year of CNC experience.

Employer: Croix Gear

Croix Gear Location: Hudson, WI

Type: Full-time

Shift: Monday–Thursday, 2:15 p.m. – 12:30 a.m., no weekends

Same core CNC work as first shift, but in a 4-day, 10-hour schedule that frees up your Fridays. Good fit if you like evenings/nights and want solid benefits plus room to grow your machining skills.

Employer: Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Location: Hudson, WI

Type: Part-time, flexible schedule

Pay: $21.97–$24.37/hour (includes shift differential)

(includes shift differential) Core Shift: Mondays 7:00 p.m. – 3:30 a.m. (or until done), then you pick 8–29 hours for the rest of the week

(or until done), then you pick for the rest of the week Application window: through 11/30/2026 (apply early)

Pick, pack, and ship medical products with a lot of control over your weekly hours. Training is provided, and this is open to folks with little or no warehouse experience who can handle physical work and night hours.

Employer: Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Location: Hudson, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.97–$24.37/hour (includes shift differential)

(includes shift differential) Shift: Sunday–Thursday, 7:00 p.m. – 3:30 a.m. (or until done)

(or until done) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) , HSA/FSA, disability, paid parental leave, and more

Medical, dental, vision, , HSA/FSA, disability, paid parental leave, and more Application window: through 11/30/2026 (apply early)

Steady night-shift role moving medical supplies that directly support patient care. Great if you want full benefits, overtime potential, and are okay with lifting up to 50 lbs and working at heights.

If one of these fits your life, click through, skim the full details, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.