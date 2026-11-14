Hudson’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast pace, people, and flexible hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)

Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King) Location: 2411 Center Dr, Hudson, WI 54016

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role where you’ll take orders, run the register, prep food, and keep the restaurant clean. Good fit if you’re dependable, like working in a fast pace, and want room to move up.

Perks (eligibility-based): Scholarship program (up to $50,000), emergency fund for employees, wellness program, discounts on health-related items, and more.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)

Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King) Location: 2411 Center Dr, Hudson, WI 54016

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the team on shift: coach crew members, handle customer issues, manage inventory, and count cash at the end of shifts. Nice step if you already have fast-food or retail experience and want leadership responsibility.

Perks (eligibility-based): Same Burger King benefits as above, including scholarships, emergency fund, wellness tools, and discount programs.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Location: Hudson, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee takeout and guest entry, help run shifts, and coach the team to deliver a fun, high-energy guest experience. They prefer 2+ years of restaurant or bar management and someone who likes training others.

Perks (eligibility-based): Weekly pay, bonus program, free shift meals and family discount, strong training and advancement, tuition benefits, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, well-being and discount programs.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.