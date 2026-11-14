Hudson’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospice and hospital roles that mix heart, stability, and solid benefits. If you’re in care work or looking to break in, these are worth a look.

Employer: Moments Hospice

Moments Hospice Location: Hudson, WI (on-the-road hospice care)

(on-the-road hospice care) Type: Internship

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Competitive (exact amount not listed) Why it’s interesting: Hands-on hospice work using massage to bring comfort and pain relief to patients. Includes company car with gas and insurance covered, health, dental, vision, PTO from day one, 401(k) match, and a company phone.

Employer: Moments Hospice

Moments Hospice Location: Hudson, WI (on-the-road hospice care)

(on-the-road hospice care) Type: Internship

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Competitive (exact amount not listed) Why it’s interesting: Use music to ease anxiety, pain, and tough emotions for patients and families at end of life. Role offers independence with strong team support, a fleet car program (gas and insurance covered), medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and a company phone.

Employer: Moments Hospice

Moments Hospice Location: Hudson, WI (community-based hospice)

(community-based hospice) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Competitive (exact amount not listed) Why it’s interesting: Lead the full plan of care for hospice patients with reasonable caseloads and strong clinical support. Includes fleet car program, medical/dental/vision, life and disability insurance, generous PTO, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: HealthPartners – Hudson Hospital

Location: Hudson, WI, US

Type: Full-time (1.0 FTE)

Schedule: Monday–Friday, no weekends or holidays

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Great entry role supporting PT/OT/SLP in both inpatient and outpatient rehab. You’ll help with patient care tasks, stocking and ordering equipment, and cleaning gear—perfect if you have a high school diploma and want hospital experience.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.