Hudson’s factories and shops are busy right now, and several local employers are adding to their teams. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Resonetics

Resonetics Location: Hudson, WI

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Thu, 3:30 PM–1:30 AM)

Pay: $19.50–$21.00 per hour (based on experience)

Run advanced, computer-based laser machines to make precision parts, with a focus on quality checks and detailed work. Great fit if you have 3+ years in manufacturing and want a role where you can also help train newer team members.

Employer: Refrigerated Solutions Group

Location: Hudson, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00–$28.00 per hour (2nd shift adds +$2/hr)

Set up and run metal punch presses, press brakes, roll formers, and shears while reading drawings and checking your own work. Solid option if you have sheet metal fabrication experience and want 4-day workweeks (Mon–Thu) with strong hourly pay.

Employer: Knoke's Chocolates and Nuts

Location: Hudson, WI

Type: Seasonal / Temporary, Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–4:00 PM

Pay: From $16.00 per hour

Help package, label, and prep chocolates and treats for the Christmas rush—no experience needed. Ideal if you want extra holiday cash and steady daytime hours through the season.

If something here fits your skills or schedule, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.