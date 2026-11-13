Hudson’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital-based care to in-home hospice. If you’re in medicine or patient care, there are a couple of solid roles worth a look right now.

Employer: HealthPartners

HealthPartners Location: Hudson, WI (15 minutes east of the Twin Cities)

(15 minutes east of the Twin Cities) Type: Full-time (1.0 FTE)

Salary: Not listed

Join the largest multi-specialty care system in the Twin Cities at Hudson Hospital & Clinic. This role is open to BC/BE OB/GYNs, including new grads, with access to DaVinci robotics on campus and a supportive, mission-driven team in a scenic river town.

Employer: Moments Hospice

Location: Hudson, WI (home, assisted living, and facility visits)

(home, assisted living, and facility visits) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide hands-on comfort care to hospice patients where they live, while supporting their families too. This role stands out for its fleet car program (gas and insurance covered for business and personal use, based on eligibility), company cell phone, and a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) match.

If one of these feels close to what you want, don’t overthink it—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.