🏭 Hudson, WI Manufacturing: Several Quality & Production Roles

Hudson’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in quality and production support. If you like organized systems, problem‑solving, and hands-on work, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Molex (a Koch company)

Molex (a Koch company) Location: Hudson, WI – Distribution Center

– Distribution Center Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of Quality Technicians and own quality initiatives for a busy distribution center. You’ll drive root cause investigations, support audits, improve quality systems (ISO-style), and partner with Operations, Supply Chain, and Engineering.

Employer: Phillips Medisize , a Molex company

, a Molex company Location: Hudson, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Quality-focused engineering role in a regulated medical/healthcare environment. You’ll handle validations, CAPAs, complaint investigations, and compliance with FDA 21 CFR 820/210/211 and ISO 13485/14971, while mentoring junior engineers.

Employer: Molex

Molex Location: Hudson, WI – Distribution Center

– Distribution Center Type: Full-time

Shifts: 1st (M–F, 7am–3pm) and 2nd (M–F, 3pm–11pm)

and Salary: Not listed

Hands-on inspection role making sure incoming and outgoing products meet specs. You’ll inspect parts, record results, support root cause work, and keep test equipment calibrated in a fast-moving distribution setting.

Employer: Chandler

Location: Hudson, WI, US

Type: Likely Full-time (office + production floor)

Likely (office + production floor) Pay: $22–$27/hour + benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, profit sharing, PTO, tuition reimbursement)

Support the Plant Manager by keeping production jobs, schedules, and inventory on track. You’ll build production packets, update work orders in the MRP/ERP system, run cycle counts, and coordinate with the floor, engineering, and project managers.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.