📋 Hudson, WI Admin & Clerical – Multiple Local Openings

Hudson’s admin job scene is busy right now, with options in healthcare, county government, and a flexible local office. Here are several solid roles if you like keeping things organized and helping people.

Employer: Revo Health / Twin Cities Orthopedics

Revo Health / Location: Hudson, Stillwater & Woodbury clinics (based in Hudson, WI)

(based in Hudson, WI) Type: Part-time (0.95 FTE)

Schedule: Mon–Thu 6:30 AM–3:00 PM, Fri 6:30 AM–1:00 PM, weekend rotation 1x/quarter

Pay: Range not listed; $1,500 sign-on bonus for select roles (with 12-month commitment)

You’ll greet and register patients, handle check-in, collect co-pays, verify insurance, and help with scheduling and chart prep in a busy orthopedic/urgent care setting. Good fit if you have strong customer service skills, can use Microsoft Office, and like fast-paced clinic work with solid benefits for 30+ hours/week.

Employer: Not listed (local Hudson office)

Not listed (local Hudson office) Location: Hudson, WI

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: From $21.00/hour

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule

This role keeps the front desk running: greeting visitors, answering a multi-line phone, doing data entry, filing, and using a POS system. Great if you want flexible hours, steady office work, and you’re comfortable with Microsoft Office and basic computer tasks.

Employer: St. Croix County – Community Development Department

Location: Hudson, WI (plus Baldwin & County Park facilities)

(plus Baldwin & County Park facilities) Type: Full-time (1.0 FTE)

Expected Hiring Range: $19.83–$22.43/hour (full range up to $27.62/hour)

Support the Land & Water Conservation Division and UW-Extension with customer service, application processing, records, and program support like tree/plant sales, recycling events, and water quality initiatives. Ideal if you enjoy detailed office work, public service, and have 2+ years of admin/customer service experience—bonus if you’re into conservation or environmental programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have more than one opening once you’re in their system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.