🚧 Boston Mills Road closed for bridge install Nov. 19

The Boston Mills Road Multi-Use Path Project is almost done, and crews will install the new pedestrian bridge on Thursday, November 19.

On that day, Boston Mills Road will be fully closed at the bridge, just west of Lake Forest Drive, for about one day so crews can safely set the bridge in place.

Other updates:

Boston Mills Road Park and its parking lot remain closed until all project work is finished.

and its parking lot remain until all project work is finished. The boardwalk decking and posts are in, with more work over the next few weeks.

decking and posts are in, with more work over the next few weeks. Bridge abutments are ready for the new bridge.

are ready for the new bridge. New curbing is in along Boston Mills Road from the bridge east to Lake Forest Drive.

Until the bridge is installed, automated traffic signals will keep traffic to one lane through the work zone. Drivers should expect delays and use caution.

Paving and finishing work on the trail and boardwalk will continue for several weeks, with the project expected to wrap up by mid-December, weather permitting.