Hudson’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinic work to senior living care. Here are a few solid roles if you like helping patients and want steady hours.

Employer: Western Reserve Hospital

Western Reserve Hospital Location: Hudson, OH

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, 8:00am–4:30pm

Salary: Not listed

Support a busy GI practice with both front-desk and clinical work. You’ll handle scheduling, referrals, phones, vitals, specimens, and help with minor procedures—great if you like variety and direct patient contact.

Employer: Western Reserve Hospital

Western Reserve Hospital Location: Hudson, OH

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, 8:00am–4:30pm

Salary: Not listed

Licensed Practical Nurse role in a GI setting, focused on hands-on patient care and working closely with an RN and care team. Good fit if you want clinic hours, IV meds experience, and a steady weekday schedule.

Employer: Arrow Senior Living (Hudson Grande)

Location: Hudson, OH

Type: Part-time, 12-hour night shifts

Salary: $19–$24.25/hour

Overnight caregiving role in senior living, helping residents with daily activities like bathing, dressing, and walking. Includes perks like a free meal each shift, 401(k) match, PTO (even for part-time), and tuition help.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.