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🏥 Hudson, OH Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings, Night & Day Shifts
Hudson’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinic work to senior living care. Here are a few solid roles if you like helping patients and want steady hours.
Medical Assistant, Full-Time; Gastroenterology (Hudson)
- Employer: Western Reserve Hospital
- Location: Hudson, OH
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, 8:00am–4:30pm
- Salary: Not listed
Support a busy GI practice with both front-desk and clinical work. You’ll handle scheduling, referrals, phones, vitals, specimens, and help with minor procedures—great if you like variety and direct patient contact.
LPN, Gastroenterology (Hudson), Full-time
- Employer: Western Reserve Hospital
- Location: Hudson, OH
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, 8:00am–4:30pm
- Salary: Not listed
Licensed Practical Nurse role in a GI setting, focused on hands-on patient care and working closely with an RN and care team. Good fit if you want clinic hours, IV meds experience, and a steady weekday schedule.
Care Partner 6pm–6am $19–24.25 (Part Time)
- Employer: Arrow Senior Living (Hudson Grande)
- Location: Hudson, OH
- Type: Part-time, 12-hour night shifts
- Salary: $19–$24.25/hour
Overnight caregiving role in senior living, helping residents with daily activities like bathing, dressing, and walking. Includes perks like a free meal each shift, 401(k) match, PTO (even for part-time), and tuition help.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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