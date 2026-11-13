📅 Holiday book event with Santa & reindeer in downtown Hudson

Bring the family to 53 First Street, Hudson, OH 44236 on Friday, November 27, 2026 at 11:30 AM for The Magic Mailbox of Hudson book event.

Celebrate 10 years of the Hudson North Pole Mailbox with:

A special reading of “The Magic Mailbox of Hudson” by Mayor Jeff Anzevino

by Visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus

Live reindeer

Hot cocoa , cookies, and holiday crafts

, cookies, and holiday crafts A scavenger hunt around the Green to find Pip, the tiniest of Santa’s elves

While you’re there, stop into Peg’s Gallery to write your annual letter(s) to Santa. Tip: Bring a self-addressed stamped envelope for the letter-writing station.

This event is free, open to the public, and not weather dependent. Dress for an afternoon outdoor stroll. Free parking is available on city streets and lots in the walkable downtown.

Hosted by Diane Demuynck and Peg’s Gallery.