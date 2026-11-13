undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📅 Free Magic Mailbox holiday book event with Santa in Hudson
📅 Holiday book event with Santa & reindeer in downtown Hudson
Bring the family to 53 First Street, Hudson, OH 44236 on Friday, November 27, 2026 at 11:30 AM for The Magic Mailbox of Hudson book event.
Celebrate 10 years of the Hudson North Pole Mailbox with:
- A special reading of “The Magic Mailbox of Hudson” by Mayor Jeff Anzevino
- Visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus
- Live reindeer
- Hot cocoa, cookies, and holiday crafts
- A scavenger hunt around the Green to find Pip, the tiniest of Santa’s elves
While you’re there, stop into Peg’s Gallery to write your annual letter(s) to Santa. Tip: Bring a self-addressed stamped envelope for the letter-writing station.
This event is free, open to the public, and not weather dependent. Dress for an afternoon outdoor stroll. Free parking is available on city streets and lots in the walkable downtown.
Hosted by Diane Demuynck and Peg’s Gallery.
More Info: Calendar • The Magic Mailbox of Hudson Book Event
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.