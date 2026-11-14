The City of Hudson Oaks will hold its Annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, December 4, 2026, at 5:30 PM at Gene L. Voyles Park. Families can enjoy holiday performances and then stay for a Christmas movie night in the park under the stars. Event updates and RSVP: https://bit.ly/4zlyeBE.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Hudson Oaks, Texas