Hudson has some very special cats and kittens looking for their forever families. All of these sweethearts are in local care and can be met by appointment.

Status: In foster care; can be met now, ready for adoption at about 8 weeks old

In foster care; can be met now, ready for adoption at about Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (born September 25 )

(born ) Gender: Female pair

Personality: Described as “the sweetest, most outgoing kittens ever”

Described as Special note: Bonded sisters – they are extremely close and must be adopted together

– they are extremely close and Adoption fee: $150 for the pair

for the pair Shelter: AnimalKind

Contact: (518) 822-8643

These beautiful sisters are growing up in a loving foster home and can be visited while they get big enough for adoption. If you’re hoping for a playful, people-friendly duo, Autumn and Maisy could be perfect for you.

👉 Meet Autumn & Maisy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: In foster care; can be met now, ready for adoption at about 8 weeks old

In foster care; can be met now, ready for adoption at about Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (born September 25 )

(born ) Gender: Male pair

Personality: Very sweet; “the best wrestle partners”

Very sweet; “the best wrestle partners” Special note: Bonded brothers – must be adopted together

– Adoption fee: $150 for the pair

for the pair Shelter: AnimalKind

Contact: (518) 822-8643

Lou and Cornelius are brothers from the same mom and love to play and wrestle together. If you want built-in entertainment and companionship, these two boys are a great match.

👉 Meet Cornelius & Lou and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair (described as a soft white Siamese mix with blue eyes)

Domestic Shorthair (described as a soft white with blue eyes) Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Mostly white

Personality: Very calm, incredibly sweet, loves pets and treats

Very calm, incredibly sweet, loves pets and treats Favorite things: Finding cozy spots to relax with or without her kittens

Finding cozy spots to relax with or without her kittens Adoption fee: $95

Shelter: AnimalKind

Contact: (518) 822-8643

Lexi is a loving mom to four kittens and is ready for a peaceful home of her own. If you’re looking for a gentle, affectionate companion, Lexi would love a soft bed and a kind person to dote on her.

👉 Meet Lexi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Shelter: Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA

Contact: (518) 828-6044

Thing is a tiny tuxedo girl waiting at the shelter for someone to fall in love with her classic black-and-white look and kitten charm. Call the shelter to learn more about her personality and current status.

👉 Meet Thing and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Hudson, NY, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats or kittens. Call the shelters listed above to ask about visits, applications, and current availability, and share this with friends who might be looking to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.