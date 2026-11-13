The Kingston YMCA Farm Project is running winter farm stands at the YMCA of Kingston & Ulster County, 507 Broadway, Kingston, every Thursday from 3:30–6:00 p.m. through the end of February to make fresh, local produce more affordable. The project also runs a Youth Farm Crews program that gives City of Kingston high school students year-round paid work and learning on the farm, including planting, maintaining, harvesting, and caring for the greenhouse and fields. More information: https://www.kingstonymcafarmproject.org/

This content is adapted from materials provided by Scenic Hudson