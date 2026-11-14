Hudson’s tech scene is busy thanks to defense and aerospace work in town. If you’re in IT or software and have (or can get) a clearance, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

BAE Systems, Inc. Location: Hudson, NH (on-site, 100%)

(on-site, 100%) Type: Full-time

Salary: $79,365 – $134,921

Support and protect classified information systems that are critical to national security. This role is hands-on RMF work (ATO, audits, POA&Ms, continuous monitoring) with a clear growth path in cybersecurity.

Good fit if you have:

Active Secret clearance and IAM Level I (DoD 8570.1M)

and (DoD 8570.1M) 2+ years cybersecurity experience

cybersecurity experience Interest in RMF, NIST, STIGs, and vulnerability tools like Nessus/SCAP/ACAS/SCC

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

BAE Systems, Inc. Location: Hudson, NH (on-site, 100%)

(on-site, 100%) Type: Full-time

Salary: $149,603 – $254,317

Lead software and system architecture for complex electronic warfare and countermeasure systems. You’ll set the technical vision, guide engineering teams, and support everything from proposals to deployment.

Good fit if you have:

Active Secret clearance and ability to get TS/SCI

and ability to get Bachelor’s degree and 10+ years technical leadership

and technical leadership Deep experience in system/software architecture and full lifecycle systems engineering

(Alternate posting of the same role is also on Indeed: Chief Engineer – SW Architect)

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—BAE often has related openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.