Hudson’s food scene is busy right now, from big-box bakeries to local senior care and pizza chains. If you like fast-paced kitchens or warm, steady work serving residents, there’s something here for you.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Hudson, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $48,000–$63,000 per year

Step into a leadership track with Domino’s, running shifts, leading a team, and keeping costs, inventory, and customer service on point. Good fit if you’re already the “go-to” person at work and want clear growth into management.

Employer: Sam's Club

Location: 7 Walmart Blvd, Hudson, NH 03051

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $23.50–$31.50 per hour (+ possible hourly premiums)

Lead the bakery team, manage production and quality, and keep the department running smoothly while using digital tools to plan and track sales. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and paid education (Live Better U) for approved programs.

Employer: Fairview Senior Living

Location: Hudson, NH

Type: Full-time (10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., includes alternating weekends)

(10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., includes alternating weekends) Pay: From $16.00 per hour

Support meal service for memory care residents by serving food, setting up and cleaning the dining room, and keeping things safe and welcoming. Training is provided, and benefits include health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid training, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.