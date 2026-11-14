Hudson’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around defense and advanced imaging tech. If you’ve got hands-on skills or deep design experience, there are some strong options here.

Employer: Anduril Industries

Anduril Industries Location: Hudson, NH (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $147,000 – $196,000/year

Lead the mechanical design and production of next‑gen cooled infrared camera systems used in high‑stakes defense and space applications. This is a senior role where you own hardware from concept to field use, mentor junior engineers, and work on precision opto‑mechanical designs with the potential for equity and top‑tier benefits.

Employer: Anduril Industries

Anduril Industries Location: Hudson, NH (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $88,000 – $117,000/year

Hands‑on R&D role building and testing infrared optical systems for air, sea, and space platforms. You’ll own rapid prototyping, manage lab space and equipment, and travel to test sites—ideal if you have 10+ years as an electro‑mechanical tech and like cleanroom, high‑precision work.

Employer: Kelly Science, Engineering, Technology & Telecom

Location: Hudson, NH (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time, 6‑month contract (possible extension)

Pay: $29 – $33/hour

Support engineering projects by running tests, collecting data, and helping with designs and documentation on a 9/80 first‑shift schedule. Good fit if you have 3–5 years of experience, like variety in your day, and want weekly pay plus access to Kelly’s training and benefits.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.