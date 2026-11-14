Hudson’s healthcare scene is busy right now, from pet care to senior care. If you’re in nursing or veterinary work, there are a few strong options worth a quick look.

Employer: Alliance Animal Health (Lowell Road Veterinary Center)

Location: Hudson, NH (plus sister hospital in Bedford, NH)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$28/hour, depending on experience

State-of-the-art small animal hospital with ultrasound, digital X-ray, dental X-ray, underwater treadmill, and in-house lab. You’ll handle restraint, triage, lab work, imaging, anesthesia, surgery support, and urgent care shifts, with chances to grow through hands-on and virtual training. Strong benefits include health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, CE allowance, and tuition help for AVMA tech programs.

Employer: Fairview Senior Living

Location: Hudson, NH

Type: Weekend Baylor (24 hours worked, paid for 32, full-time benefits)

Schedule: Saturdays & Sundays, 7:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.

Pay: From $18/hour

Perfect if you want full-time benefits in just two weekend shifts. You’ll provide hands-on care for residents in a memory care setting—helping with daily needs, comfort, safety, and mobility—under RN/LPN supervision. No experience required beyond a current NH LNA license and completion of the 120-hour course; benefits include health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid training, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Rarebreed Veterinary Partners

Location: Hudson, NH

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Bonus: Up to $35,000 sign-on and relocation bonus eligibility

Modern clinic (opened 2021) with 5 exam rooms, ultrasound, digital radiographs, in-house lab, and therapeutic laser. You’ll focus on dogs and cats—exams, diagnostics, surgery, dentals, and client education—with access to internal medicine, cardiology, and surgical specialists. Offers flexible schedules, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with up to 4% company match, generous PTO, CE support, mental health resources, bonding leave, and pet care discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend—local word of mouth helps everyone land where they belong.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.