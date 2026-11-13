📅 Hudson schools events: Nov 13–19, 2026 Here’s what’s coming up in SAU 81 schools: Friday, Nov 13 Hills Garrison Elementary (HGS) : Thanksgiving Meal Food Drive continues.

: Thanksgiving Meal continues. HGS : World Kindness Day – students wear a shirt or hat with a positive message.

: – students wear a shirt or hat with a positive message. Hudson Memorial School (HMS) : Karaoke Friday , 2:30–3:30 pm .

: , . HMS Athletics : A Girls Basketball – first practice , 2:30–4:00 pm .

: , . HMS Athletics: A Boys Basketball – first practice, 2:30–4:00 pm. Monday, Nov 16 HMS : Book Fair .

: . HGS : Thanksgiving Meal Drive ends .

: . HMS Athletics: Wrestling – first practice, 5:00–7:00 pm. Tuesday, Nov 17 HMS : Book Fair .

: . HMS: 7th Grade “Explore Your Future – Manufacturing” activity. Wednesday, Nov 18 HMS : Book Fair .

: . HGS : “Be a Souper” Day – wear a superhero shirt and/or bring a can of soup .

: – wear a superhero shirt and/or bring a . HMS: PTO Meeting, 6:30–7:30 pm. Thursday, Nov 19 HMS : Book Fair .

: . Nottingham West Elementary : Picture Retake Day .

: . HGS : Picture Retake Day , 9:00–10:30 am .

: , . Early Learning Center (ELC) : Picture Retake Day , 9:00–10:30 am .

: , . HMS: Student-led conferences, 3:30–8:30 pm.

More Info: Superintendent Update - November 13, 2026 | Hudson...