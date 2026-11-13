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📅 Hudson school events & picture retakes: Nov 13–19
10 days ago
📅 Hudson schools events: Nov 13–19, 2026
Here’s what’s coming up in SAU 81 schools:
Friday, Nov 13
- Hills Garrison Elementary (HGS): Thanksgiving Meal Food Drive continues.
- HGS: World Kindness Day – students wear a shirt or hat with a positive message.
- Hudson Memorial School (HMS): Karaoke Friday, 2:30–3:30 pm.
- HMS Athletics: A Girls Basketball – first practice, 2:30–4:00 pm.
- HMS Athletics: A Boys Basketball – first practice, 2:30–4:00 pm.
Monday, Nov 16
- HMS: Book Fair.
- HGS: Thanksgiving Meal Drive ends.
- HMS Athletics: Wrestling – first practice, 5:00–7:00 pm.
Tuesday, Nov 17
- HMS: Book Fair.
- HMS: 7th Grade “Explore Your Future – Manufacturing” activity.
Wednesday, Nov 18
- HMS: Book Fair.
- HGS: “Be a Souper” Day – wear a superhero shirt and/or bring a can of soup.
- HMS: PTO Meeting, 6:30–7:30 pm.
Thursday, Nov 19
- HMS: Book Fair.
- Nottingham West Elementary: Picture Retake Day.
- HGS: Picture Retake Day, 9:00–10:30 am.
- Early Learning Center (ELC): Picture Retake Day, 9:00–10:30 am.
- HMS: Student-led conferences, 3:30–8:30 pm.
More Info: Superintendent Update - November 13, 2026 | Hudson...
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