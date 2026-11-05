🚧 Hudson, NH Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings

Hudson’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid shop work and field work both hiring. If you like steady hours, overtime, and hands-on work, these are worth a look.

Employer: SL Chasse Steel

SL Chasse Steel Location: Hudson, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Join a modern steel shop fabricating stairs, railings, ladders, platforms, and frames. This role is great if you have 2+ years misc metals or steel fab experience, can read shop drawings, and want steady work with overtime, health & dental, 401(k) with match, and paid time off.

Employer: ALL DRAIN SERVICES, INC.

Location: Hudson, NH (in-person, 140 Old Derry Rd)

(in-person, 140 Old Derry Rd) Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$120,000+ per year

High-earning field role for techs with 1–2+ years of drain cleaning experience. You’ll clear residential and commercial drains, run camera inspections, and handle a rotating on-call schedule. Comes with a company van, phone, uniforms, pro equipment, 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, life, and retirement plan, plus a sign-on bonus based on experience.

Employer: SL Chasse Steel

SL Chasse Steel Location: Hudson, NH

Type: Full-time, Second Shift

Salary: Competitive pay based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Good fit if you like shop work and don’t mind second shift. You’ll prep and paint structural steel, run spray equipment, and check coverage. No painting background needed—on-the-job training is offered, plus overtime, health & dental, 401(k) with match, paid vacation and sick time, in a clean, modern shop.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.