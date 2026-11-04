🛒 Hudson, NH Retail Jobs – Multiple Roles With Solid Hourly Pay

Hudson’s retail scene is busy right now, with big chains and local spots all hiring. If you like helping customers or keeping shelves stocked, there are some good options here.

Employer: Hannaford Supermarkets

Hannaford Supermarkets Location: Hudson, NH (77 Derry Road)

Type: Full-time, night shifts

Pay: $16.25 – $24.35 per hour

Overnight role stocking shelves, unloading trucks, and keeping the store looking sharp. Good fit if you like working independently, staying active, and don’t mind lifting and moving product.

Employer: Walmart

Location: Hudson, NH (254 Lowell Rd)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21 – $34 per hour + possible hourly premiums and performance incentives

Lead the AP (Asset Protection) team while supporting store operations and customer experience. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, PTO, and access to Live Better U education programs paid by Walmart.

Employer: Mavis Tire (Pep Boys brand)

Location: Hudson / Nashua, NH area

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive weekly pay + weekly incentive compensation (exact range not listed)

Customer-facing management roles in an auto service and tire center, leading techs, scheduling work, and helping customers with repairs and tire choices. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and strong career growth in a large, growing company.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—Hudson roles like these tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.