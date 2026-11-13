Hudson’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with flexible part-time gigs and solid full-time sales roles. If you like talking with people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: RDSolutions

RDSolutions Location: Hudson, MA (in-store at local retailers)

(in-store at local retailers) Type: Part-time

Pay/Perks: $200 sign-on bonus, paid drive time, mileage reimbursement, 401(k) with match for part-timers

Flexible hours inside grocery and retail stores, great for college students or side-gig seekers. You’ll scan products, follow a set route in stores, and get casual dress plus training and room to grow.

Employer: LC Electric

Location: Hybrid remote – based in Hudson, MA 01749

Type: Part-time

Pay: Listed as $55,100 – $70,000 (see posting for details)

Customer-facing role helping people pick the right products, with a mix of in-store, merchandising, and route/delivery work. Good fit if you like driving, staying organized, and building long-term customer relationships.

Employer: Alliance Mobile – AT&T Authorized Retailer

Location: Hudson, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17/hr base , average $21/hr with bonuses , top performers $30+/hr , no cap on bonus

, average , , Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holiday pay, paid training, 50% AT&T discount, extra perks

In-store wireless sales with strong bonus potential and clear career paths. Great if you enjoy tech, hitting goals, and working with a team in a busy retail setting.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are where you can ask for the schedule and setup you need.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.