🍽️ Hudson, MA Food & Cafe Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Hudson’s cafe and coffee scene is busy and growing, with both big brands and local spots hiring. If you like fast-paced work, friendly faces, and good food, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Starbucks

Starbucks Location: Hudson, MA (Hudson Highland Commons)

(Hudson Highland Commons) Type: Internship / Shift Manager role

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team at a busy Starbucks while learning how to run a multi-million dollar store. This role comes with hands-on management experience, strong training and mentorship, and access to industry-leading benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, stock programs, paid time off, and tuition coverage through ASU Online.

Employer: Cafe 641

Location: Hudson, MA

Type: Likely part-time or full-time (not stated)

Likely (not stated) Salary: Not listed

Work at a cozy, local cafe in the heart of Hudson, making specialty lattes, crepes, breakfast, and lunch. This is a good fit if you have 1+ year of barista or food service experience and enjoy a small, community-focused team where you get to know regulars.

Employer: Cafe 641

Location: Hudson, MA

Type: Likely part-time or full-time (not stated)

Likely (not stated) Salary: Not listed

Join the kitchen at Cafe 641 and help cook a variety of menu items in a fast-paced, friendly cafe setting. Ideal if you have 1+ year of cooking experience, care about food quality and presentation, and like working in a tight-knit team.

If one of these feels like a match, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.