🛒 Hudson, MA Retail Jobs With Multiple Full-Time Openings

Hudson’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands hiring across town. If you like helping customers, staying active, and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Global Partners LP

Global Partners LP Location: Hudson, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.17 – $20.61/hour

Front-of-store role where you greet guests, run the register, keep shelves stocked, and help keep the store clean. Comes with health insurance, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and growth opportunities at a large, stable company.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1970

Location: 280 Washington St, Hudson, MA 01749

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Pay: $22 – $35/hour plus possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

Lead a team moving and setting up seasonal merchandise for big holiday rushes. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, store discounts, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for eligible associates.

Employer: BJ's Wholesale Club

Location: Hudson, MA

Type: Full-time, overnight

Pay: $17.00 – $20.83/hour

Overnight role stocking and rotating products, keeping aisles full, clean, and clearly signed. Offers weekly pay, optional daily pay, free BJ’s memberships, PTO, health benefits, 401(k) with match, and employee stock purchase plan for eligible team members.

If something here fits your schedule and pay needs, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.