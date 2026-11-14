Hudson’s healthcare scene is busy, with travel pros coming in and local hospitals growing. If you’re in therapy or pharmacy, there are some solid options here right now.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing Location: Hudson, FL

Type: Full-time, Travel (13-week assignment, 40 hrs/week , 8-hour shifts)

(13-week assignment, , 8-hour shifts) Pay: Estimated $1,656 per week

Work as a travel Occupational Therapist with a Joint Commission–certified agency. This role comes with weekly pay, housing or a housing allowance, Day 1 medical benefits, 401(k) match, travel reimbursement, and CEU reimbursement.

Employer: Jackson PharmacyPros

Jackson PharmacyPros Location: Hudson, FL

Type: Contract, Travel

Shift: 8:00 PM – 7:30 AM (overnights)

Pay: Not listed

Overnight pharmacist contract where you’ll handle safe medication distribution for patients with a range of needs. Comes with weekly on-time pay, full medical benefits and 401(k) match, 100% paid housing options, and travel/license reimbursement.

Employer: HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital

Location: Hudson, FL

Type: Part-time, On-site

Pay: Not listed

Join a busy Level II Trauma Center and Heart Institute as a COTA, helping patients reach daily living goals under an OT’s direction. HCA offers a strong benefits package (medical, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition and loan assistance, and more) even beyond the bedside.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Hudson open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.