Hudson’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and clinics adding both bedside and front-desk roles. If you’re in nursing, respiratory care, or patient coordination, there are solid options here right now.

Employer: HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital

HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital Location: Hudson, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Year-long paid RN residency for Galen College of Nursing December 2025 grads only. You’ll get hands-on training, preceptorship, monthly education sessions, and strong support as you move from student to RN in a busy Level II Trauma Center.

Employer: HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital

HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital Location: Hudson, FL

Type: PRN / Part-time

Salary: Not listed

PRN role for an RRT who wants varied work across emergency, critical care, and acute settings. You’ll manage vents, deliver respiratory treatments, and work with advanced equipment in a large, established hospital.

Employer: IBI Clinic

Location: Hudson, FL & Tampa, FL (travel required)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-desk plus clinical support role at a fast-growing ambulatory surgery center. You’ll handle patient intake, scheduling, EMR, some clinical tasks (like blood draws), and social media/marketing, with bilingual (English/Spanish) skills and strong sales ability preferred. Includes medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings listed on the same employer page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.