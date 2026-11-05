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Union City

Small Business Resource Fair in Union City Nov. 12

5 days ago
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The City of Union City, in partnership with the Hudson County Economic Development Corporation (HCEDC), will host a Small Business Resource Fair on Thursday, November 12 at 5:30 p.m. at Jose Marti STEM Academy. Local small business owners and people looking to start a business are invited to register and attend. More information: https://t.co/lxujXjDEGV

This content is adapted from materials provided by Hudson County

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