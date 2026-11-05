Small Business Resource Fair in Union City Nov. 12

The City of Union City, in partnership with the Hudson County Economic Development Corporation (HCEDC), will host a Small Business Resource Fair on Thursday, November 12 at 5:30 p.m. at Jose Marti STEM Academy. Local small business owners and people looking to start a business are invited to register and attend. More information: https://t.co/lxujXjDEGV

This content is adapted from materials provided by Hudson County