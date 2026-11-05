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Kearny
Pulaski Skyway closed both ways for weekend work
3 days ago
The Pulaski Skyway will be fully closed in both directions this weekend for Pier 75 replacement work in Kearny. Drivers should use other routes during the closure. More information: https://t.co/PCpoNDUvEL
This content is adapted from materials provided by Hudson County
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