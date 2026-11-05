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Kearny

Pulaski Skyway closed both ways for weekend work

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IN6AG_1Gp7MxoE00

The Pulaski Skyway will be fully closed in both directions this weekend for Pier 75 replacement work in Kearny. Drivers should use other routes during the closure. More information: https://t.co/PCpoNDUvEL

This content is adapted from materials provided by Hudson County

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