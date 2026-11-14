Hudson’s building scene is shifting indoors, and EcoMod is leading the way with steady, year‑round work in a clean modular home factory. If you’re tired of weather delays and crawling through mud, these trades jobs keep you on a regular schedule with solid benefits.

Employer: EcoMod

EcoMod Location: Hudson, CO (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00 – $33.00 per hour

Indoor plumbing work on modular homes—no more frozen trenches or crawlspaces. You’ll install and test PEX, PVC/ABS, and fixtures in a clean shop with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and training/advancement.

Employer: EcoMod

EcoMod Location: Hudson, CO (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00 – $25.00 per hour

Paint interiors and exteriors of modular homes indoors, using spray equipment instead of fighting wind and weather. Comes with steady hours, overtime potential, health/vision/dental, 401(k), PTO, and paid training.

Employer: EcoMod

EcoMod Location: Hudson, CO (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $28.00 per hour

Run SPF rigs and apply closed-cell spray foam in a climate-controlled factory, not hot attics or muddy crawl spaces. Role includes equipment setup and quality checks, plus competitive pay, full benefits, PTO, 401(k), and skill development.

Employer: EcoMod

EcoMod Location: Hudson, CO (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.00 – $35.00 per hour

Top-of-market hourly pay for pros who can hang and finish drywall to a clean, paint-ready level. All work is indoors with steady year-round hours, health/vision/dental, 401(k), PTO, and advancement opportunities.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.