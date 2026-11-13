🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Huber Heights, OH

Huber Heights has a nice mix of retail and service jobs right now, from big national brands to specialty shops. If you like helping customers and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Huber Heights, OH

Salary: $15 – $19/hour

Type: Full-time

Work at the photo counter doing prints, digital passport photos, and online order pickups while also helping at the front registers. Great fit if you enjoy tech, staying organized, and giving friendly, one-on-one customer service.

Employer: Camping World

Camping World Location: Huber Heights, OH

Salary: Estimated $50,000 – $75,000+/year (base + commission)

Type: Full-time, commission-based

Be the main contact between customers and the service shop, writing up repair requests, giving price estimates, and keeping people updated on their RV service. Good for someone who’s organized, likes talking through repair options, and wants uncapped commission potential.

Employer: At Home Group Inc.

At Home Group Inc. Location: Huber Heights, OH

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead a section of this large home décor store, making sure displays look great, freight gets stocked, and the zone stays clean and shoppable. This is a hands-on role with lifting and moving, ideal if you like visual merchandising and coaching teammates.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on hours, benefits, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.