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🚧 Hubbard, TX Construction Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles
Hubbard’s data center boom is bringing in solid short-term and project work, especially for folks with strong trade skills. If you’re open to long days and overtime, these roles can stack up good weekly pay fast.
Metal Mechanic – Data Center Project
- Employer: 1 Resource Group
- Location: Hubbard, TX
- Type: Contract
- Pay: General Foreman: $38/hr | Foreman: $34/hr | Journeyman A: $28/hr | Journeyman B: $26/hr
- Per Diem: $175/day + meals provided
Work on a large data center construction project installing insulated metal wall panels and sheet metal. Great fit if you have 3+ years as a metal or sheet metal mechanic and like detailed, high-precision work with strong per diem support.
Iron Worker – Structural Steel (Data Center)
- Employer: 1 Resource Group
- Location: Hubbard, TX
- Type: Full-time / Project-based Contract
- Pay: $27/hr (competitive, based on experience)
- Per Diem: $175/day + meals provided
Join the structural steel crew on a major data center project, erecting and connecting beams, columns, and decking. Ideal if you’ve got 3+ years ironworking, are comfortable at heights, and want steady hours plus strong per diem.
Concrete Finisher – Data Center Project – $38/hr + Per Diem
- Employer: PSS, LLC
- Location: Hubbard, TX (near Waco)
- Type: Temporary (about 6 weeks)
- Pay: $38/hr, 60 hours/week, overtime after 40
- Per Diem: $110/day (7 days/week) for eligible workers
Short-term, high-hour role finishing slabs and structural pours on a fast-paced data center job. You’ll work 6 days/week, 10 hours/day, so it’s a strong option if you want to maximize earnings in a short window.
If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—apply while the projects are still ramped up and crews are growing.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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