Hubbard’s data center boom is bringing in solid short-term and project work, especially for folks with strong trade skills. If you’re open to long days and overtime, these roles can stack up good weekly pay fast.

Employer: 1 Resource Group

1 Resource Group Location: Hubbard, TX

Type: Contract

Pay: General Foreman: $38/hr | Foreman: $34/hr | Journeyman A: $28/hr | Journeyman B: $26/hr

Per Diem: $175/day + meals provided

Work on a large data center construction project installing insulated metal wall panels and sheet metal. Great fit if you have 3+ years as a metal or sheet metal mechanic and like detailed, high-precision work with strong per diem support.

Employer: 1 Resource Group

1 Resource Group Location: Hubbard, TX

Type: Full-time / Project-based Contract

Pay: $27/hr (competitive, based on experience)

(competitive, based on experience) Per Diem: $175/day + meals provided

Join the structural steel crew on a major data center project, erecting and connecting beams, columns, and decking. Ideal if you’ve got 3+ years ironworking, are comfortable at heights, and want steady hours plus strong per diem.

Employer: PSS, LLC

Location: Hubbard, TX (near Waco)

Type: Temporary (about 6 weeks)

Pay: $38/hr , 60 hours/week , overtime after 40

, , overtime after 40 Per Diem: $110/day (7 days/week) for eligible workers

Short-term, high-hour role finishing slabs and structural pours on a fast-paced data center job. You’ll work 6 days/week, 10 hours/day, so it’s a strong option if you want to maximize earnings in a short window.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—apply while the projects are still ramped up and crews are growing.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.