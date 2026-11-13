Hubbard’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options from hands-on production to leadership roles. If you like making real products and working with machines, these are worth a look.

Employer: Trillium Pacific Millwork, Inc.

Trillium Pacific Millwork, Inc. Location: Hubbard, OR

Type: Internship (swing shift)

Internship (swing shift) Salary: $20–$24/hour

Monday–Friday, 3:00 PM–11:30 PM with steady hours and monthly bonus potential. You’ll help run production machines, sand materials, and keep the shop clean and safe—good fit if you’re detail-focused and want to grow in manufacturing.

Employer: Trillium Pacific Millwork, Inc.

Trillium Pacific Millwork, Inc. Location: Hubbard, OR

Type: Internship

Internship Salary: $23–$28/hour DOE

Hands-on woodworking role making countertops and decorative panels with modern equipment. Great for someone who already has woodcraft skills, cares about fine details, and wants variety in projects.

Employer: Sun Gro Horticulture

Location: Hubbard, OR

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $80,000/year

Lead the day-to-day operations of a busy production plant, from safety and quality to budgets and staffing. Comes with a full benefits package (health, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and more) and room to shape how the plant runs.

Employer: NW Manufacturing Group

Location: Hubbard, OR

Type: Full-time, on-site

Full-time, on-site Salary: $40–$47/hour

Supervise a precision CNC shop, leading operators and overseeing programming, setup, and quality checks. Strong fit if you know CNC lathes/mills, GD&T, CAM, and want to guide a team in a fast-paced, high-precision environment, with solid benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility if your skills are a good match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.