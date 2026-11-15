Howell’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, free or discounted food, and talking with people, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants)

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants) Location: Howell, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Take care of guests, run food and drinks, handle payments, and keep tables and the dining area clean. This role is great if you’re upbeat, like talking with people, and can handle a busy, team-focused shift (evenings and weekends included).

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Location: Howell, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the back-of-house team, cook and prep food, manage inventory, and keep the kitchen clean and safe. Comes with perks like tuition assistance, free meals, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and growth paths (many managers start in this role).

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Location: Howell, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee the front-of-house experience, from food safety and line flow to handling customer issues and helping with cash handling and basic office tasks. Good fit if you have restaurant experience and want a step toward management with benefits, tuition help, and clear promotion paths.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each listing has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.