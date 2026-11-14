Howell’s transportation scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like turning wrenches or being out on the road. Here are a few local roles worth a look.

Employer: Belle Tire

Belle Tire Location: Howell, MI

Type: Temporary

Pay: $15 – $17.50/hour

Hands-on job for someone who likes working on cars and staying active. You’ll mount, balance, rotate, and repair tires in a fast-paced shop, with paid training, benefits, Sundays and major holidays off, and room to grow in the auto service field.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

NAPA Auto Parts Location: Howell, MI

Type: Part-time

Pay/Benefits: Competitive pay plus health benefits and 401(k) with match for eligible employees

Great fit if you enjoy driving and light customer service. You’ll deliver auto parts around the area, help in the store with stocking and orders, and get flexible hours that can work for students, retirees, or anyone needing extra income.

Employer: Livingston Educational Service Agency

Location: Howell, MI

Type: Full-time, 12-month

Pay: Per Classified Employee Handbook, plus +$0.75/hour for certain heavy-duty truck repair certifications

Full-time role keeping school buses and district vehicles safe and running. You’ll handle preventive maintenance, diagnostics, and repairs on diesel and gas fleets, support state inspections, and use modern diagnostic tools—ideal for experienced heavy-duty techs with or working toward CDL and state certifications.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.