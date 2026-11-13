Howell’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinic work to home-based hospice and behavioral health. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you want to stay local and keep your skills sharp.

Employer: Trinity Health MI (Trinity Health IHA Medical Group)

Trinity Health MI (Trinity Health IHA Medical Group) Location: Howell, MI

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on clinic role where you room patients, take vitals, assist with exams, give meds, and help with testing. Good fit if you have an MA program, EMT/Paramedic background, or similar and want day-one benefits, career growth, and a mission-driven, team-based setting.

Employer: Mercy Plus Healthcare Services

Location: Howell, MI (Center-based ABA with hybrid flexibility)

(Center-based ABA with hybrid flexibility) Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$90,000 base + up to $12,000 bonuses (potential $92,000–$102,000/year)

Center-based ABA role with a clear 25 billable hours/week, hybrid options for non-billable work, and strong clinical support. Great if you’re a BCBA/LBA who wants solid pay, 120–200 hours PTO, benefits, and more say in how you manage your caseload.

Employer: Abigail Hospice

Location: Howell, MI

Type: Full-time, field-based (about 75% travel)

Salary: Not listed

Home hospice role focused on end-of-life comfort and family support. You’ll manage care plans, give meds, monitor comfort, and guide families through a very emotional time. RN license required; hospice experience is a plus, but they’re willing to train the right nurse, with benefits like 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; healthcare roles in Howell tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.