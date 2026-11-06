🏥 Howell, MI Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings in Patient Care

Healthcare hiring around Howell, MI is steady right now, especially in rehab and senior care. If you like helping patients one-on-one, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Trilogy Health Services, LLC – The Willows at Howell

Trilogy Health Services, LLC – Location: Howell, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support residents in assisted living, memory care, and independent living with daily tasks like bathing, grooming, meals, and light housekeeping. Weekly pay, quarterly raises, medical/dental/vision, PTO, paid parental leave, 401(k) match, and tuition & student loan assistance are all part of the benefits package.

Employer: Synchrony Rehab (part of Trilogy Health Services ) – The Willows at Howell

Synchrony Rehab (part of ) – Location: Howell, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide OT evaluations, treatment plans, and hands-on therapy in an interdisciplinary rehab setting. This role offers weekly pay, health/dental/vision starting the first month, 401(k) match, mental health support, student loan repayment, tuition reimbursement, and more.

Employer: Trinity Health Livingston Hospital / Saint Joseph Mercy Health System

/ Saint Joseph Mercy Health System Location: Howell, MI & Ypsilanti, MI

Type: Full-time, Day Shift

Salary: Not listed

Run exercise stress tests and lead cardiac rehab classes, helping heart patients build strength and confidence. You’ll create individualized treatment plans, monitor patients during exercise, respond to emergencies, and give education sessions on lifestyle and risk reduction.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Howell tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.