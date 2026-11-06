🛒 Howell, MI Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Retail and customer service hiring is steady in Howell, MI right now, especially for folks who like fast-paced stores and talking with customers.

Here are several solid options hiring today:

Employer: H&M

H&M Location: Howell, MI (Tanger Outlets)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.22 – $22.39 per hour (base)

Lead a department, coach a team, and keep the sales floor looking sharp while driving customer experience and sales. Comes with employee discount, benefits, and a clear path to grow your retail leadership career.

Employer: Hobby Lobby

Location: Howell, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Backroom and floor support role where you’ll unload, stock, and move merchandise, often lifting 40+ lbs and working evenings and weekends. Good fit if you like staying active, working behind the scenes, and don’t mind ladders and physical work.

Employer: Aunt Millie’s Bakeries

Location: Howell, MI (multiple retail stores)

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting at $15.00 per hour

Drive your own car between local stores to stock bread and baked goods, build displays, and talk with store staff. Great if you want flexible part-time hours, like working on your own, and have a clean driving record and reliable transportation.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still apply—getting your foot in the door often leads to better shifts and faster promotions.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.