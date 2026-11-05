Event on engaging Gen Z in nonprofit leadership

Nonprofit leaders are invited to an E.D.G.E. Nonprofit Network gathering on Wednesday, November 11, from 12–1 PM, at the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce to discuss inclusive leadership and how to better engage Gen Z in the workplace and in volunteer roles. The session will focus on building stronger connections, understanding different views across generations, and creating spaces where people feel valued and able to contribute. Save your seat here: Register online.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Howell Area Chamber of Commerce