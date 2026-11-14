⚠️ Howard offices closed Nov 26–27; trash pickup delayed

⚠️ Village offices closed and trash pickup delayed for Thanksgiving

Village of Howard offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27, 2026 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

If your normal garbage and recycling pickup is:

Thursday – it will be collected Friday instead.

– it will be collected instead. Friday – it will be collected on Saturday.

Plan any in-person village business for earlier in the week, and have your carts out on the correct delayed day so you don’t miss pickup.