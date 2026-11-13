Howard County residents, businesses, and community groups with holiday light displays are invited to register for County Executive Calvin Ball’s 6th annual HoCo Holiday Lights map for the 2026 holiday season. Since the map began in 2021, hundreds of decorators across Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Hanover, Savage, and Woodstock have signed up to share their displays. Register your display and learn more: https://t.co/BjbkZLCB5E More information: https://t.co/fP50xgQW4Y

This content is adapted from materials provided by Howard County Gov't