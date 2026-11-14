📢 Howard County wins national award for EV leadership

Howard County has been named a 2026 National Plug-In America Government Leadership Award winner for its work to make electric vehicles (EVs) easier to own and charge.

Over the past few years, the County has:

Required EV-ready wiring in new homes with driveways or garages since 2019 .

with driveways or garages since . Added rules in 2026 so new large commercial buildings must include chargers at 10% of parking spaces and wiring for another 10% .

so must include chargers at and wiring for another . Required 1 charging station for every 25 units in new multifamily buildings.

in new multifamily buildings. Grown EV registrations from 3.7% in Dec 2023 to 6% in Aug 2026 , outpacing the rest of Maryland.

to , outpacing the rest of Maryland. Installed 138 public charging ports around the county and 93 ports for its own fleet, which now includes 58 plug-in vehicles and 271 hybrids.

Residents can also join the County’s Clean Miles Club to connect with local EV drivers through “Ask an EV Driver” webinars, meetups, and ownership stories.