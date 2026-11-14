undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Howard County
📢 Howard County wins national award for EV leadership
12 days ago
📢 Howard County wins national award for EV leadership
Howard County has been named a 2026 National Plug-In America Government Leadership Award winner for its work to make electric vehicles (EVs) easier to own and charge.
Over the past few years, the County has:
- Required EV-ready wiring in new homes with driveways or garages since 2019.
- Added rules in 2026 so new large commercial buildings must include chargers at 10% of parking spaces and wiring for another 10%.
- Required 1 charging station for every 25 units in new multifamily buildings.
- Grown EV registrations from 3.7% in Dec 2023 to 6% in Aug 2026, outpacing the rest of Maryland.
- Installed 138 public charging ports around the county and 93 ports for its own fleet, which now includes 58 plug-in vehicles and 271 hybrids.
Residents can also join the County’s Clean Miles Club to connect with local EV drivers through “Ask an EV Driver” webinars, meetups, and ownership stories.
More Info: Howard County Recognized as “National Plug-In Amer...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.