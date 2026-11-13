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Howard County
📅 Share and explore Howard County’s 2026 HoCo Holiday Lights map
10 days ago
📅 Explore and share Howard County’s 2026 holiday lights
Howard County has launched its 6th annual “HoCo Holiday Lights” map for the 2026 holiday season.
Residents and businesses across Howard County can:
- Add your display: Register your home, business, or community light display through the online registration form so it appears on the map.
- Show off details: Listings can include your location, display dates and hours, photos, a description, and any special instructions (like parking or walk-through info).
- Plan a lights tour: Visitors can use the interactive map to search displays by city, ZIP code, or keyword, and even build a personalized route to see lights around the county.
Organizers encourage decorators to register as early as possible so more neighbors can enjoy their displays.
For questions or help with registration, email HoCoHolidayLights@howardcountymd.gov.
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