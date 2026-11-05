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Elkridge

Water main break causes outage in Elkridge area

6 days ago
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Water service is shut off on the 5800 block of Woodvalley Road in Elkridge to repair a broken water main, affecting homes on Forest Hill Road, 5860–6017 Deer Ridge Lane, 5813–5846 Timberview Drive, and 5820 Harmon Avenue, and is expected to last about six hours. Residents with questions or concerns can call 410-313-4900 or check the County’s Emergency/Scheduled Repairs page for updates: www.howardcountymd.gov/public-works/emergencyscheduled-repairs. To get future updates by email, sign up for the Utilities e-newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/HoCoUtilitiesNewsletter.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Howard County Government

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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