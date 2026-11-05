Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Elkridge

Water main break causes outage in Elkridge

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GTrzx_1Gpdptrw00

Water service is shut off on the 5800 block of Woodvalley Rd in Elkridge to fix a broken water main, with an outage expected to last about 6 hours and also affecting Forest Hill Rd, 5860–6017 Deer Ridge Ln, 5813–5846 Timberview Dr, and 5820 Harmon Ave. Residents in these areas may have no water until repairs are done; for questions or more details, contact Howard County Utilities at 410-313-4900 or see the Emergency/Scheduled Repairs page: https://t.co/GY2MSgdp54.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Howard County Gov't

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments