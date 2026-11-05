Water main break causes outage in Elkridge

Water service is shut off on the 5800 block of Woodvalley Rd in Elkridge to fix a broken water main, with an outage expected to last about 6 hours and also affecting Forest Hill Rd, 5860–6017 Deer Ridge Ln, 5813–5846 Timberview Dr, and 5820 Harmon Ave. Residents in these areas may have no water until repairs are done; for questions or more details, contact Howard County Utilities at 410-313-4900 or see the Emergency/Scheduled Repairs page: https://t.co/GY2MSgdp54.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Howard County Gov't