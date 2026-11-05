📅 HCPSS Hour of AI returns Dec. 8–15 with prizes for schools

📢 Hour of AI: Coding & AI Fun for All HCPSS Students

Howard County Public Schools is again teaming up with student group HocoHOC for this year’s Hour of AI event.

Students in all grades can take part in activities from Dec. 8–15, 2026. Using the hocohoc.org platform, students can:

Read student-written articles on coding, cybersecurity, computer science, and AI

Play games and complete daily challenges

Earn points for themselves and their school

Enter raffles and win prizes

Last year, more than 2,500 students registered, with 28,000+ article views and about 862 hours of engagement. The top school, Dunloggin Middle School, received a $300 donation.

This year, HocoHOC will again donate $300 to the winning school and $50 each to the second- and third-place schools, along with individual prizes for students.

Families should look for more details from their child’s school about how to participate during the Dec. 8–15 Hour of AI week.