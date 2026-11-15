Houston’s legal market is buzzing right now, especially for litigators, contracts pros, and compliance folks. If you’re ready for a new chapter, these roles span big energy, aerospace, AI, and public service.

Employer: Cotton Holdings Inc.

Location: Houston, TX (on-site, contract)

Salary: Competitive, DOE

Type: Contract

Support a fast-moving disaster recovery and construction group by drafting, redlining, and negotiating MSAs, SOWs, vendor and subcontractor agreements. Great fit if you like contracts, risk spotting, and cross-team work with legal, finance, and operations.

Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)

Location: Remote – US (Houston-based candidates eligible)

Salary: $157,200 – $298,800

Type: Full-time

Lead a team handling complex U.S. government contracts for civil space programs under FAR, with strategy, negotiation, and risk management at the core. Ideal for senior contracts leaders with deep gov contracting experience who want top-tier pay and benefits.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Location: Houston, TX

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Run personal injury cases from intake through pre-suit settlement, advising clients, building evidence, and negotiating with adjusters. Good for PI attorneys who enjoy client contact and strategy before litigation.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (confidential Texas firm)

Location: Houston, TX – Fully Remote for strong performers

Salary: Up to $200,000 base + quarterly bonuses

Type: Full-time

Defend catastrophic injury, trucking, premises, and products cases that actually go to trial, with a clear equity partnership path. Great for litigators with 3+ years insurance defense who want high-exposure work and real courtroom time.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (confidential Texas firm)

Location: Houston area, TX – Fully Remote

Salary: Up to $200,000 base + bonus potential

Type: Full-time

100% litigation on real estate, business, and construction disputes, mostly defense-side, in an hourly, retainer-funded model. Best for attorneys with 5+ years civil litigation who like steady billables, complex disputes, and a partnership track.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (confidential U.S. firm)

Location: Houston, TX – Fully Remote

Salary: From $140,000 base

Type: Full-time

Join a probate and trust litigation team handling fiduciary disputes and high-stakes estate matters with a defined partnership track. A strong match for attorneys with 5+ years probate litigation who want ownership of a docket and client-facing work.

Employer: The Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD

Location: 9401 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77074

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Audit behavioral health and IDD programs for compliance with TAC, Medicaid, and agency quality standards, including record reviews and site visits. Good fit if you like detailed compliance work, training teams, and making a direct impact in public mental health.

Employer: Chevron

Location: Houston, TX (international travel)

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Manage complex cross-border litigation, arbitration, and investigations tied to global oil and gas operations. Designed for seasoned litigators (7+ years) with international disputes experience and comfort leading high-stakes matters; apply by November 25, 2026, 11:59 p.m.

Employer: DLA Piper

Location: Houston, TX (hybrid; any US office)

Salary: $150,000 – $185,000

Type: Full-time, non-partnership track

Use your litigation and investigative skills to "red team" generative AI systems, spot legal risk, and support AI governance and compliance projects. Great for litigators (4+ years) curious about tech and emerging AI regulation.

Employer: TotalEnergies

Location: Houston, TX, US (hybrid)

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Lead complex M&A, joint ventures, project development, and financing work across U.S. energy businesses, including PPAs, JV agreements, and major commercial contracts. Best for senior lawyers (8+ years) with strong energy and regulatory experience who want a strategic seat at the table.

If one of these speaks to you, save the link, polish your resume, and apply while the roles are still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.